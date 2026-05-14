Torrox announces one-million-euro investment package for the coast, schools and municipal facilities

The mouth of the River Torrox where the footbridge will be built.

Eugenio Cabezas 14/05/2026 a las 12:47h.

Torrox town hall has awarded contracts for projects and worth over one million euros, including the civil engineering phase of the future Senda Litoral (coastal footpath) footbridge over the mouth of the River Torrox, one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects planned for the eastern Costa del Sol.

The main project involves the contract to carry out the foundations and landscaping work for the future footbridge between El Peñoncillo and Castillo Bajo-Conejito, awarded to the Estepona-based company URINCI S.L.U. for 717,1780 euros.

The project involves the construction of a large 165-metre wooden footbridge over the riverbed, as well as new access points and adapted pedestrian links on both banks. Taking into account both the structural and civil engineering work, the total investment will be around 2.15 million euros, according to the technical documentation drawn up by engineer Pedro A. García-Tristán Quesada.

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, has described the project as “a key element in our strategy for quality and excellence" and added that it will enable progress towards “a more accessible, sustainable and connected coastline”.

The structure will be one of the largest pedestrian footbridges in Malaga province and the second longest on the Senda Litoral, surpassed only by the bridge over the mouth of the Guadalhorce in Malaga city. The project includes hydraulic, geotechnical and coastal dynamics studies due to the technical complexity of carrying out works at the river mouth.

The future footbridge will be constructed as an elevated structure supported by piles and abutments to minimise the impact on the riverbed and the public maritime-terrestrial domain. The technical reports included in the dossier analyse the risks of flooding, storm surges and the stability of the alluvial soil.

Senior citizens' day centre

Another contract awarded involves the extension and refurbishment of the Conejito senior citizens’ centre in Torrox-Costa, with an investment of around 94,000 euros. The project involves the complete refit of the building, including a new interior layout, electrical installations, air conditioning, ventilation and improved accessibility.

The town hall has also awarded the contract for the supply and installation of more than 50 air conditioning units for classrooms in five schools in the municipality: Mare Nostrum, Colina del Sol, Los Llanos, El Morche and El Faro nursery school. The project, awarded to Eulogio Rueda Distribución S.L.U., is worth over 44,000 euros and will be carried out outside school hours.

A further 18,000 euros are to be spent on technical and programming improvements at Radio Torrox, the municipal radio station, through contracts awarded to Difusión Express S.L. and Star Comunicaciones S.L. These investments are in addition to others made over the last two years, bringing the total expenditure on the station to around 63,000 euros.