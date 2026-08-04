Torrox town hall to allocate more than 154,000 euros to local music group

Torrox town hall has announced that is allocating more than 154,000 euros to the eastern Costa del Sol town's Vive la Música cultural ... association to guarantee around thirty performances until 2028. The new partnership framework aims to ensure the ensemble performs at the town’s main festivals, processions, concerts and official events.

The agreement was presented at the town hall by the mayor, Óscar Medina; the councillor for culture and festivals, Salvador Escudero and the association’s representatives, Antonio Bueno and Nieves Escobar. According to the town hall the contribution is almost double the funding granted in recent years.

Medina has highlighted the association’s importance in the cultural and festive life of Torrox. “Without this group, it would be impossible to understand the town and its traditions as we know them today,” said the mayor, who described it as one of the town’s most significant cultural organisations.

Torrox has committed to 30 performances up to 2028 and is increasing municipal support to sustain the band, its school and its traditions

The band regularly takes part in the Holy Week processions, the festivals in Torrox and El Morche, concerts and official celebrations. The mayor believes that its presence brings "an indispensable touch of class and quality" to a town whose population has grown and which, in his view, also needs to raise the standard of its public events.

The mayor has justified the increase on the grounds of the general rise in costs and the need to maintain the quality of the ensemble. He also paid tribute to those who started the project and have since died, while acknowledging the musicians and contributors who are currently involved in its activities.

The local council’s support extends to the music school run by the group on the premises of the OALDE centre, which have been made available by the council. This venue is used for rehearsals and lessons aimed at training new musicians and ensuring the association’s continuity across generations.

The association values the stability of the agreement, the use of municipal facilities and the support given to young musicians in Torrox

The chairman of Vive la Música, Antonio Bueno, said that the agreement will bring stability to all sections of the organisation. “Although the contract sets out the number of performances, the town hall’s support in providing us with municipal facilities for our school is also crucial,” he explained.

Bueno paid special tribute to José Escobar, one of the key figures in the ensemble’s history and to the children who are just beginning their musical training. Nieves Escobar added that the donation will enable the group to continue performing and improve the quality of its performances: “It’s very rewarding to see how we can continue to organise more festivals and processions in our town.”

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