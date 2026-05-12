Torre del Mar to reconstruct its castle digitally

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has taken a new step in the recovery of the old castle in Torre del ... Mar with the start of advanced documentation work using digital 3D scanning, an action that will allow the reconstruction in great detail of this historical building that has practically disappeared.

The project consists of the application of point cloud technology, a system that captures millions of measurements of the environment to generate an accurate digital reproduction of the old civil and military fortress. This tool will make it possible to analyse its original structure, dimensions and characteristics with a level of accuracy that has never been achieved before.

The initiative is part of the overall strategy for the recovery of the castle of Torre del Mar, a fundamental enclave in the defensive system.

The project aims to generate a rigorous documentary base that will serve both researchers and for future conservation and dissemination actions. This digitisation will also make it possible to recreate the castle virtually, bringing its past closer to local residents and visitors through technology.

The initiative is part of the overall strategy for the recovery of the castle of Torre del Mar, a fundamental enclave in the defensive system of the Axarquia coastline against pirates and which also played an important role in the maritime trade of the area for centuries.

The technological advance comes just a few months after Vélez-Málaga town hall was awarded the contract for a future visitors' centre linked to the old castle, which will be located in a building on Calle Angustias. The project, with an investment of 845,236 euros financed entirely with European funds, includes the restoration of the building and the development of a museum space.

Strategic value

The deputy mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesús Carlos Pérez Atencia has already stated in relation to this project that "Torre del Mar will be able to have its interpretation centre fully completed in 2026 if there are no unforeseen events," highlighting "the strategic value" of the initiative to reinforce the historical identity of the coastal town.

The project was selected within the state programme for the revitalisation of historical heritage for tourist use, financed with European Next Generation funds and was the only project approved in the province of Malaga, which reinforces its relevance at regional level.

"It is categorically false that there are 46 homes in the process of expropriation. The project will be developed on a municipally owned property."

However, the process has not been without controversy in recent months. A group of residents expressed their rejection of a possible urban development project linked to the area around the castle, denouncing alleged expropriations. The mayor's office has denied these claims, saying that "it is categorically false that there are 46 homes in the process of expropriation" and defending the fact that the project will be developed on public property.

Vélez-Málaga town hall has insisted that it will continue to inform and work on consensual solutions, while it moves forward with an initiative that aims to convert the Torre del Mar castle into a cultural and tourist asset.