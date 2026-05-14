Torre del Mar to run in colour for autism awareness

Jennie Rhodes 14/05/2026 a las 08:34h.

Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced details for this year's Colour Run. The community sport event, which is now in its ninth year, will take place on Sunday 7 June on the town's beach, with the start scheduled to take place near the bandstand at 10.30am. The town hall said that the Colour Run "brings together sport, community spirit, tourism, economic revitalisation and social commitment”.

The five-kilometre route will go along the beach, the promenade and the coastal path, ending at the harbour breakwater. This year, it also incorporates significant new features including obstacles at various points along the route, specifically in areas such as Playa Senior and the Street Workout zone, as well as different colour stations and entertainment points along the way.

“We want this Colour Run to be a real celebration for all participants. A day to come along with family and friends to enjoy sport, the beach, the promenade and Torre del Mar,” the town hall said in a statement. Anyone can take part and there is a fancy dress competition, which will feature prizes for individual, couple and team entries. There will be prize draws during an end of race parties with prizes including PlayStations, bicycles, smartwatches, tablets and other gifts.

Registration can be done via the online platform (see QR code in poster below) set up for the event and also in person at Zona Joven in Vélez-Málaga and Box Aquiles in Plaza Mar, Torre del Mar. One euro from each entry fee with go to ACTEA, an association that works with people on the autism spectrum and their families.

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ACTEA vice president María del Mar Vargas explained in a statement that the association is working to become a leading organisation in the Axarquía and throughout Malaga province, offering guidance to families, children, teenagers, grandparents and the entire support network of the person with autism.

“World Autism Awareness Day isn’t just on 2 April. We work with autism every day in our homes, by supporting, understanding and accepting. That’s why it’s so moving to see an entire town like Torre del Mar throwing itself behind this charity run,” said Vargas.