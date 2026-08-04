Torre del Mar afternoon tea party raises 1,600 euros for food bank

Jennie Rhodes 04/08/2026 a las 09:51h.

Around 60 people attended a fundraising afternoon tea party at Lux Mundi ecumenical Centre in Torre del Mar on the eastern Costa del Sol on Saturday 1 August in support of the organisation's charity food drive. The event raised around 1,600 euros for the project which currently provides food assistance to 36 families including 51 children in the Axarquía area.

"This fantastic achievement is equivalent to the food items and/or money needed to fund the food drive for just over a month, enabling us to continue supporting families experiencing financial hardship and ensuring that those most in need receive essential food supplies," Lux Mundi said in a statement.

The event was organised by "an army of wonderful volunteers" who "created a truly memorable occasion filled with warmth, generosity and a genuine sense of community," a Lux Mundi spokesperson said.

Participants enjoyed homemade cakes, freshly prepared sandwiches, a traditional cream tea and a glass of cava. There was also a raffle with "an impressive selection of prizes" and Lux Mundi said that "almost every table celebrated at least one winning ticket, bringing smiles and cheers throughout the afternoon".

The food drive takes place every month and in July it helped 133 local people in need, including 51 children. Lux Mundi said that thanks to the "amazing generosity" of individuals and compnaies based in the area, they were able to "add extra food for families with children to help during the summer holidays when school meals aren't available"

From 28 August until 2 September Lux Mundi will be giving each family new shoes for the children ahead of the new school year and the December campaign will call for donations of Christmas gifts for these children and special Christmas items for the families. "Every contribution, large or small, helps us continue making a real difference to the lives of local families," they said.