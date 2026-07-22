Torre del Mar to host traditional recipes competition as part of fair

Torre del Mar’s most traditional cuisine will once again take centre stage at the Santiago and Santa Ana Feria (fair), which starts on Tuesday ... 22 July. On Saturday 25 July, the eastern Costa del Sol town's pedestrian boulevard, Paseo de Larios, will host the culinary competition, which is one of the longest-running events in the town’s festival programme.

Now in its 31st year, the event has established itself as a day of socialising centred around traditional dishes and recipes passed down through the generations. The event will give locals and visitors the chance to sample traditional dishes in one of Torre del Mar’s main pedestrianised areas.

The event will return to the Paseo de Larios, featuring traditional dishes and a tribute to those who keep traditional cuisine alive

The initiative also aims to recognise the role played by older people in preserving our culinary heritage. Many of the recipes featured at these events have survived thanks to being prepared in homes and passed down through the generations.

Councillor Juan Fernández Olmo has described the event as “a tribute to those who have kept our recipes alive and passed them down from generation to generation”. The councillor emphasised that older people play a vital role both in preserving these traditions and in the social life of the town.

The event celebrates community involvement and the role of local associations in passing on local recipes and customs

The involvement of the community, which includes the Torre Bahía women's association, ensures that the event retains its neighbourhood-based and participatory nature. As well as offering a tasting session, the event fosters intergenerational ties and uses gastronomy as a way of discovering popular culture and local customs.