Free yoga and Pilates sessions on eastern Costa del Sol beaches throughout summer

This summer, the beaches of Torre del Mar, Caleta de Vélez and Benajarafe on the eastern Costa del Sol will once again become venues for ... sport, relaxation and wellbeing with the launch of free yoga and Pilates classes. The programme will run throughout the summer and will be open to local residents and visitors.

The initiative organised by Vélez-Málaga town hall aims to promote sport, physical wellbeing and a sense of community on the beach, introducing people of all ages to yoga and Pilates.

The free classes will be held in Torre del Mar, Caleta de Vélez and Benajarafe during the summer months

In a statement, deputy mayor Jesús Pérez Atencia said that the town hall is "committed to offering residents and visitors a programme of free outdoor activities in the town’s most beautiful spots, promoting healthy lifestyles and allowing people to enjoy our beaches in a different way”.

In Torre del Mar, the sessions will take place on the Playa Senior from 8am to 9am. Pilates will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while yoga will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In Caleta de Vélez, Las Palmeras beach will host sessions from 8pm to 9pm. Pilates sessions will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays, and yoga sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Benajarafe's Palmeral beach, next to Chiringuito Pedro, yoga and Pilates sessions will take place Monday to Friday, from 9.30 to 10.30am.

The timetables have been designed to avoid the hottest part of the day and to make it easier for local residents and visitors to take part

Beaches councillor David Vilches explained that efforts have been made to ensure the activities take place at times when temperatures are more pleasant, so that all participants can enjoy the sessions. He also reminded those attending that they should bring their own towel.

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