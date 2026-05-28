Lithuanian trio remanded in custody over suspected dismemberment murder in Competa

A Lithuanian couple have been remanded in custody without bail by a Torrox court over the suspected murder and dismemberment of a 52-year-old ... compatriot in Cómpeta.

The case is in connection with the August 2025 disappearance of a man, despite the victim's body still not being found.

The couple, a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were detained alongside a third suspect, aged 39, whose dramatic courtroom testimony prompted judicial authorities to imprison all three.

The 39-year-old suspect claimed he was kidnapped, held against his will for several days, and survived an attempted murder at the rural estate where the crime allegedly took place.

Sources close to the case revealed the witness alleged that the husband murdered the missing man before dismembering and disposing of his body at an unknown location.

The missing man was last seen in mid-August last year at his home in the Romaila area, near the entrance to Cómpeta. Investigators believe an argument broke out during a visit from the three suspects, potentially linked to drug trafficking.

The Guardia Civil had previously arrested the husband in October after he allegedly used the missing man’s credit cards. He was initially remanded but later released on bail.

Renewed testimony has reactivated the search, which previously involved 15 Guardia Civil patrols, a drone unit, and specialized USECIC officers sweeping the Axarquía countryside.

The 39-year-old suspect has now requested protection in prison, citing fears of violent reprisals.

The case continues to cause deep unease across Cómpeta, an area known for its large foreign resident population and isolated rural properties.

All three suspects remain in pretrial detention as the Guardia Civil works to locate the body and establish the exact motive behind the suspected homicide.

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