Thousands of fish leap onto Caleta de Vélez quayside while fleeing suspected predator

Natalia Penza Vélez-Málaga 16/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:35h.

THIS is the astonishing moment thousands of fish leap out of the water onto a Costa del Sol quayside in an apparent attempt to flee a predator.

The Biblical-like scene unfolded over around 20 minutes just before 1pm today at the fishing port in Caleta de Velez near Malaga.

The fish were a small, silvery marine fish belonging to the herring family known locally as lachas and generally used as bait.

Local fishmermens' guild representative Mari Carmen Navas attributed the incident to the presence of a predator such as a tuna which they were trying to escape.

They ended up out of the water due to the speed of their movement along with the pressure exerted by the fish within the school itself.

Dozens of gulls took advantage of the surreal phenomenon to look for an easy lunch as children on the dock by a fishing boat watched on.

One witness responded to some social media users claiming the scenes were AI-generated by insisting: “Not at all. This was just a few minutes ago in Caleta de Velez.

“Thousands of small fish seem to be fleeing from some predator, possibly a tuna.”

Eduardo Ruiz Ramirez added: “I’ve seen it myself, though at the beach.

“As a fisherman, I can vouch for it. It happens when predators corner a school of sardines, causing them to spill over, a defensive manoeuvre to protect themselves.”

Others suggested the predator could have been a “small group of sharks” although there was no confirmation last night as to what it could have been.

Angela Flores Lopez joked:” Today the gulls have had a feast.”

Another local wrote on social media, responding to comments urging people in the area to go down to the port with a bucket to fill for a tasty lunch: “They are a type of sardine but drier and less juicy when grilled.

“That’s why the port isn’t crowded with people catching them. They just aren’t very tasty.”

Harbour staff and bystanders are said to have started tossing them back into the sea but many died on dry land after their spectacular leap from the water.

An almost identical stampede was filmed in Garrucha near Almeria in south-east Spain in July involving the same species. A red tuna was identified at the time as the likely predator.

Caleta de Velez which is east of Malaga belongs to the municipality of Velez-Malaga. It is around 30 minutes from Malaga city and its airport.