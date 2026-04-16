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Check out the Torrox tapa and cocktail route

A total of 16 bars and restaurants in the town will participate in the initiative which continues until 17 May

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Thursday, 16 April 2026, 12:09

Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol has launched its first ever tapas and cocktail route. Kicking off on Thursday 15 April, foodies have until 17 May to work their way around 16 participating bars and restaurants. For four euros each place will offer a tapa and cocktail.

There will be raffles with prizes for participants who complete the 'tapaporte', a passport which can be collected both in the participating bars and restaurants, the tourist offices and the citizen services office (SAC) in the town. The passport should then be stamped at each bar or restaurant where the tapa and cocktail is consumed. A completed passport can then be entered into the raffle.

The participating venues are: Bar La Catrina Beach, Hotel Costamar, Taberna El Tapeito, Mibar, Café Bar Olé, Gastrobar El Retiro, Taberna Benaka, Taberna La Pataleta, Restaurante Entre Vientos, Café Bar La Mar de Bien, Restaurante Mangata, Chiringuito Restaurante La Buena Vida, Salón Café Uribe, The Butterfly Beach Club, Bar Golosie and Coffee House Más 57. The latter four are the participants offering the cocktails on the route.

Those who complete the route and the 'tapaportes' will be entered into a draw for two dinners valued at 50 euros each and two cocktails worth 14 euros in the case of the third prize. The second prize will be three dinners valued at 60 euros each and three cocktails worth 21 euros.

Finally, the first prize will be four dinners valued at 70 euros each and four cocktails worth 28 euros. In addition, the first 30 people to hand in the completed 'tapaporte' or passbook will receive a personalised T-shirt, as will the three winners of the draw. Diners will be asked to rate the tapas and cocktails from one to 10.

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surinenglish Check out the Torrox tapa and cocktail route

Check out the Torrox tapa and cocktail route