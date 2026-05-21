Tension in Torrox after man barricades himself in sister's house armed with knife

Eugenio Cabezas 21/05/2026 Actualizado a las 11:42h.

A 46-year-old man with mental health issues barricaded himself inside his sister’s home on Calle Nieves in Torrox Pueblo on the eastern Costa del Sol, armed with a kitchen knife, prompting a large-scale police and medical operation on Tuesday 19 May.

The alert was received at around 11am, when the Guardia Civil's operations centre (COS) requested support from Torrox Local Police in response to the situation unfolding inside the property.

According to sources involved in the operation consulted by SUR, the man, who has schizophrenia, was carrying a kitchen knife, as well as having other potentially dangerous objects within his reach inside the property. Two Local Police officers, together with the cooperation of the man’s family members, helped to defuse the initial tension.

After gaining access to the property, the officers managed to take the knife from him and remove other dangerous items from the house. Once he had been disarmed, the officers managed to calm the man down until the rest of the mobilised officers arrived.

Moments later, two Civil Guard patrols and three units from the Usecic, the Guardia Civil's public safety unit, arrived at the scene to reinforce the operation in the area. Medical services from Torrox also attended, providing initial medical care to the man at the property and assessing his condition, before taking him to the Axarquía regional hospital in Torre del Mar for specialist care.

The incident was ultimately resolved without any personal injury, although it once again highlights the importance of coordination between the Local Police, the Guardia Civil and the emergency services in sensitive operations linked to personal crises or mental health issues.

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