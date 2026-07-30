Axarquía village celebrates gazpacho festival with free tastings of the traditional cold soup

The small village of Alfarnatejo in the Axarquía area of Malaga province is holding its annual gazpacho festival on Saturday 1 August. The Fiesta del ... Gazpacho de los Tres Golpes, which is recognised as an event of provincial tourist interest, will feature music, family-friendly activities and free tastings of the traditional Spanish summer dish.

The programme includes a Sabor a Málaga food market selling traditional products from around Malaga province. The event will begin at 11am with a guided walk of the village– for which prior registration is required – taking in some of Alfarnatejo’s most iconic sites.

At the same time, the parade organised by the Alfarnatejo and Alfarnate music school will get under way, along with children’s and family activities taking place at various locations across the town.

The locals prepare around 1,200 litres of the cold soup, which will be served up from midday. The locals call it ‘tejones’ because the name refers to the oil, salt and vinegar (the ‘three ingredients’) that accompany the other ingredients in the recipe. Although there are variations, it is usually made with tomatoes, onions, peppers and mint.

There will be a flamenco piano concert by Diego Valdivia, the appointment of local artist José Luis Puche as an honorary citizen of Alfarnatejo and a tribute to the Málaga C.F. supporters, with the unveiling of the sign for Plaza Málaga C.F. and the ‘Afición Malaguista’ mosaic, which will give its name to the municipal football ground. Visitors will be able to view Puche’s art exhibition.

Another highlight will be the unveiling of the three-dimensional monument dedicated to Alfar and Natejo, as part of the ‘Territorio Tejón’ promotional campaign. The festival will also recognise the work of the Alfarnatejo women ceramists’ association, which has produced 1,000 ceramic bowls for the tasting of the gazpacho and which visitors will be able to keep as a souvenir.

The music programme will take place in the municipal marquee and will feature the musical ‘Grease’, the Infinity Show, La Fresca FM, Kalima, the band Long Play, the ‘Con más Flow’ tribute band and DJ Javi Domínguez.