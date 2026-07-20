Spanish supermarket chain opens branch in Malaga's Axarquía

Eugenio Cabezas 20/07/2026 a las 12:10h.

Spanish supermarket chain Día opened a new store in Riogordo in the Axarquía area of Malaga province on Wednesday 15 July, strengthening its presence in the inland area of the Axarquía. The shop is located on Calle Emigrantes and has begun trading with five members of staff. The opening ceremony was attended by the mayor of Riogordo, Antonio Alés, the deputy mayor Sagrario Molina and councillor Esther Fernández.

The store stocks more than 3,000 products, including the chain’s own-brand products and items from leading manufacturers in the food and everyday consumer goods sectors.

The company has positioned the opening as part of its community-focused strategy, through which it aims to bring a comprehensive range of products to towns and villages via medium-sized stores. Dia maintains that the opening reinforces its commitment to offering quality at affordable prices and to generating "value and employment" in the areas where it operates.

The shop will be open from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 9pm. During the first month it will offer 25 per cent discounts on fruit and bakery products, while Dia Club members will be able to benefit from an additional five per cent off their purchases for four weeks.

The new supermarket is located in a municipality which had a population of 2,734 at the start of 2025, according to official figures from the national statistics institute (INE). In towns of this size, the arrival of a food retailer can expand the options available for daily shopping and reduce the need to travel to other towns in the area.

The opening brings the number of Dia supermarkets in Malaga province to 95 and takes the Andalusian network to over 530 outlets. In fact Andalucía is one of the company’s key regions. In 2025 Dia reported that it had more than 500 outlets and provided over 5,000 jobs across its shops, warehouses and offices in the region – figures that have continued to rise with subsequent openings.