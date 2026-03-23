Solar panels to be installed on Nerja's Local Police station

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 23 March 2026, 14:33 Share

Nerja town hall has launched the tender process for the installation of two photovoltaic panels on the town's Local Police station, located on Avenida de Pescia. The project forms part of the strategy for energy transition and efficient use of public resources.

The official announcement, published on the Public Sector Procurement Platform, sets the base budget at 115,570 euros (excluding VAT) and established 19 March as the deadline for submitting bids. The technical documents in the tender specifications, consulted by SUR, describe the planned structures as pergola-style canopies with integrated solar panels, designed not only to generate renewable energy but also to provide shade and improve parking conditions for police vehicles.

Each canopy will be equipped with high-efficiency polycrystalline or monocrystalline photovoltaic modules, with an estimated total power output of between 10 and 15 kW per unit, depending on the technical proposal of the successful bidder and the available surface area in each parking zone.

The tender specifications require that the panels be certified to IEC 61215/61730 to ensure stability and durability and that the mounting system be compatible with the existing road surface’s structural support, with anti-corrosion protection and wind load resistance in accordance with CTE-HE5 and Eurocode standards.

European funding

According to the technical specifications, the energy generated will be used for the internal supply of the police station, with a connection to the building’s main distribution board. The tender documents also stipulate that the work must include the installation of underground cabling, conduits, protection boxes and a metering panel, as well as commissioning tests and installation certification in accordance with current electrical and self-consumption regulations.

The tendered contract provides for an implementation period of three months from the date of signing, with technical milestones that must be met to ensure quality and adherence to deadlines and also includes future maintenance.

The project is funded under the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (NextGenerationEU), as part of investments aimed at promoting energy efficiency in public buildings and reducing the carbon footprint of municipal facilities.

With this initiative, Nerja is taking a further step forward in its environmental sustainability plan, committing to solutions that not only reduce energy consumption and associated costs, but also enhance the energy resilience of public facilities in an environment where solar energy is a readily available resource.