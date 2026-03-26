More buses to connect Rincón de la Victoria with Malaga city during Holy Week

SUR Thursday, 26 March 2026, 19:13 Share

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is increasing its bus service to Malaga city throughout Holy Week. The special arrangements of the Malaga Area Metropolitan Transport Consortium include a total of 129 extra services between Palm Sunday (29 March) and Good Friday (3 April).

On Palm Sunday, there will be 16 extra services, with the incorporation of three vehicles from 7.20am until 6pm and 28 special services with five vehicles from 6pm until 2.30am.

In addition, from Monday 30 March to Wednesday 1 April there will be 12 extra buses in the direction of Rincón de la Victoria-Málaga, between 3.30pm and 7pm. In the direction of Malaga-Rincón de la Victoria, there will be 13 extra services from 8.30pm and 2.45am.

On Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, there will be 23 extra services in the direction of Rincón de la Victoria-Málaga and 37 in the direction of Málaga-Rincón de la Victoria, especially in the evening and at night, from 8.30pm until 2.45am.