Rincón de la Victoria to walk a million steps for epilepsy

SUR 21/05/2026 a las 10:10h.

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol will once again be taking part in the ‘Un Millón de Pasos por la Epilepsia´ (a million steps for epilepsy) by holding a charity walk on Sunday 24 May, to coincide with national epilepsy day.

The initiative is organised by Rincón de la Victoria town hall, in coordination with the Malaga epilepsy association (Amade), as part of the campaign promoted by the Spanish epilepsy federation under the slogan ‘Epilepsy. A hopeful future’.

The councillor for social services, Belén Gutiérrez, noted that “this event aims to become a meeting place for charity and social awareness, as well as helping to eliminate the stigmas that still exist around epilepsy, a condition that requires understanding and support”.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said that “the importance of supporting charitable initiatives that help raise the profile of neurological conditions such as epilepsy, fostering greater social awareness and support for research, as well as reinforcing our commitment to inclusive activities that contribute to improving the quality of life for many people”.

The charity walk will set off at 12pm from Plaza Pepe El Boticario and follow the route to the Granadillas stream before returning to the starting point, where a day of fun and charity events will take place, featuring musical performances and the sale of charity T-shirts. Highlights of the programme include a performance by the group Franzum and a Zumba masterclass open to all attendees.

The president of Amade, Fernando Mendoza, has highlighted “the need to implement an epilepsy plan in Andalucía that includes, amongst other measures, the creation of specialist centres in each province, the implementation of the crisis code, the development of a care pathway for patients, and greater recognition of the social, employment and educational difficulties faced by this group”.

Participation in the walk is free of charge and registrations can be made online via this link or in person before the start of the event. For further information, interested parties can contact Amade by telephone on 657 951 847, by email at info@amadeepilepsia.org or visit the organisation’s website.

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological condition that affects more than 50 million people worldwide and around six million in Europe. It is estimated that between five and 10 per cent of the population will experience an epileptic seizure at some point in their lives, whilst up to 20 per cent may suffer recurrent seizures.