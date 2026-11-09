Rincón de la Victoria 'tapas route' will award 3,700 euros in prizes

Rincón de la Victoria will host the sixth Ruta de la Atapa from 13 to 22 November, an initiative featuring 31 participating establishments spread across ... La Cala del Moral, Rincón, Torre de Benagalbón and Benagalbón.

Bars and restaurants will be offering a tapa specially designed for the occasion. They will be priced at four euros, including a draught beer, a soft drink or water. Highlights among this year’s creations include dishes such as the ‘Tartaleta de La Caleta’, made with a Malaga-style ajoblanco paste, fig and grape jam and sardines; the ‘Jábega rinconera’, a puff pastry wafer with creamy avocado and mojama (salt-cured tuna); Malaga salchichón sausage meatballs in muscatel sauce; the cod fritter with Frigiliana honey; and the ‘Trilogía de la Axarquía’, which combines prawns from La Caleta, kid goat and anchovies.

The dishes will be judged by a panel of experts from the culinary sector, who will visit the establishments anonymously during the ten days of the route.

Awards

The top-ranked establishments will receive three cash prizes: 1,000 euros and a trophy for first place, 700 euros and a trophy for second place, and 500 euros and a trophy for third place. In addition to these awards, there is the 'people’s choice' award, worth 500 euros and a trophy, which will be awarded to the establishment that receives the most votes from participants.

In total, the culinary initiative will award 3,700 euros in prizes: 2,700 euros for the winning establishments and a further 1,000 euros in the form of five vouchers worth 200 euros each, to be raffled among participating customers.

Digital guide and 'passport'

The route will once again feature a digital guide linked to Google Maps, which will enable visitors to view the participating restaurants, find their locations and plan their culinary tour of the various areas within the municipality.

Customers wishing to take part in the prize draw for the five vouchers must collect their entry card from any of the participating restaurants or from the municipal tourist office. To ensure their entry is valid, they must collect stamps from four different establishments, located in at least two different towns or villages. They must also vote for their favourite restaurant for the people’s choice award, fill in their personal details (first name, surname and telephone number) and place the ‘tapaporte’ in the ballot boxes provided at the participating restaurants or at the tourist office before 22 November. Each tapaporte that meets the requirements will count as one entry into the prize draw, so each person may submit as many as they wish, although prizes cannot be combined.

Each of the five prize packs will consist of four vouchers worth 50 euros, which can be redeemed at four different participating restaurants until 28 February 2027. The prize draw will take place at the town hall, to coincide with the awards ceremony for the winning establishments.