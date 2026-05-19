Rincón de la Victoria prepares to transform its urban bus service

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has put out new urban public transport contracts to tender, in order to ... connect different parts of the municipality. The existing urban bus lines will be rearranged and the connection between Malaga city will also be reviewed under the new contract.

At the end of 2025, Rincón de la Victoria town hall completed the purchase of four minibuses to provide a guaranteed service as the management company, whose contract has been extended until a new operator is found, does not have "vehicles of this nature in its fleet that can reinforce it or cover the constant breakdowns", as stated in the tender documents opened at the time.

The improvement is one of the commitments made by the town hall as this is one of the main demands of citizens gathered through a recent consultation.

"The problems with the intercity service, in terms of supply of seats and attracting new demand, mean that it does not have the potential it should have due to a lack of confidence".

"The problems with the intercity service, in terms of the supply of seats and the attraction of new demand, mean that it does not have the potential it should have due to a lack of confidence", the tender documents point out, which implies an increase in the volume of traffic and congestion and accidents.

The documents also explain that the public urban transport service in Rincón de la Victoria is in a phase of "critical transition", after more than a decade of management by the same company, with a model that has exhausted its operational capacity.

The growth of the municipality, which has more than 50,000 inhabitants, requires, as is made clear, the promotion of a "management that ensures continuity, modernises the material means and adapts the transport network to real demands".

5 Lines In accordance with the new model and replacing the current ones, line 1 will operate between the shopping centre and Torre de Benagalbón; line 2, to Añoreta; line 3, from the shopping park to Torre del Cantal, which will be circular in Cala del Moral; line 4, between the football field and Altos de Lo Cea (Circular de Rincón de la Victoria) and line 5, between Benagalbón and the town hall.

4,2 Millions The total amount of the initial investment required to take over this service is estimated to be over 4.2 million, including buses, equipment, stops and IT and other systems. This includes the comprehensive management of 174 stops which will be equipped with street furniture and user information technology.

Among the aspects included in this transformation are the elimination of the existing routes, these routes will be replaced by line one, between the shopping centre and Torre de Benagalbón; line two, which links this area with Añoreta; line three, again, with the shopping park and Torre del Cantal, which will be circular in Cala del Moral; line four, between the football pitch and Altos de Lo Cea (Circular de Rincón de la Victoria) and line 5, between Benalgabón and the town hall.

Frequency

Buses one, two and five will have a frequency of 30 minutes from Monday to Friday, 45 minutes on Saturdays and 60 minutes on Sundays and public holidays; buses three and four will maintain a frequency of 60 minutes throughout the week. To cover these new needs, the fleet has to be increased to 13 vehicles, including reserve vehicles.

Therefore, it is estimated that the total amount of the initial investment required to take over this service will be more than 4.2 million, including the buses, equipment, stops and systems that will make its operation possible. This includes the integral management of 174 stops equipped with urban furniture and technology to inform users.

Approximately 44 new members of staff will be required. The contract, which is for 10 years and without extensions, has been calculated at 2.9 million for the first year, which, in a decade, amounts to 29 million, thus guaranteeing the industrial profit of the borrower, according to the technical report drawn up. The deadline for receiving bids is 15 June.