Rincón de la Victoria night-time trail run is expected to attract over 600 participants

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced plans for its fourth CXM Trail Nocturno 'La Jábega', (night trail) on Saturday ... 1 August with an estimated 600 participants from across Andalucía expected to participate. Registration opens on Sunday 7 June at 9pm via www.dorsalchip.es .

The prices range between 22 and 24 euros for individuals and between 45 and 50 euros for pairs, depending on the registration period and whether the participants are members of a federation.

Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: "The CXM Trail Nocturno 'La Jábega' has established itself as one of the great sporting events of the summer in our province, bringing together every year hundreds of runners and fans."

The mayor thanked "the work and involvement of the Rincón Athletics Club, volunteers, Civil Protection and all the municipal areas that make the organisation of this event possible".

Times

The IX CXM Trail Nocturno 'La Jábega' will start at 9.30pm. The route will have a distance of 17 kilometres and 500 metres of positive difference in altitude, with a maximum time of three hours and 30 minutes to complete the route.

The route will start from Rincón de la Victoria tourist information office, which is located on the promenade and head the direction of the Granadillas dry riverbed. From there, the runners will ascend along the Los González stream until they reach the Salazar hill and then La Capitana, located at 510 metres above sea level.

The descent will be in the direction of the Totalán riverbed, passing through the Cortijo Llamareto and the Carril del Turco, to finish along the coast, crossing La Cala del Moral beach, El Cantal cliffs and tunnels towards Rincón de la Victoria beach and the finish line. The circuit will be clearly marked with reflective tape and arrows to ensure the safety and orientation of the participants.

The competition will include male, female and mixed categories and at the end of the race there will be a party with the traditional 'espeto de sardinas' (grilled sardines), medals and runner's bag. The president of the Rincón athletics club, Auxiliadora Quintero, said, "We are going to surpass the 600 runners barrier and a new adventure awaits them with surprises that we will be revealing in the coming weeks".