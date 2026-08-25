Rincón de la Victoria Local Police stop 66-year-old-man from taking his own life

José Rodríguez Cámara 25/08/2026 a las 12:56h.

A tip-off from and a swift response by two officers from the Rincón de la Victoria Local Police were key to preventing a tragedy in the eastern Costa Del Sol town's Los Fernández neighbourhood on 16 August when a local resident saw that a neighbour was standing on the roof of a building threatening to take his own life.

To stop the 66-year-old man from jumping off the building, the police officers climbed onto the roof after being let in to the building by another neighbour. Once closer to the man, one of the officers took advantage of a moment when he was distracted by a neighbour to move closer to him and hold on to him to prevent him from jumping from the roof onto the street. Then, with the help of the other officer, the man from was brought to safety and taken to a secure area.

The officers then accompanied the man to his home, where they waited for the emergency medical services to arrive. He was eventually taken to Malaga Regional University Hospital for assessment and specialist care.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, has praised the officers’ response and highlighted “the professionalism, speed and compassion shown by our Local Police in a particularly delicate situation, in which every second counted”.

Salado went on to say, “I would like to express my appreciation and gratitude to the Local Police officers, as well as to the Guardia Civil and the health services. Once again, our officers have demonstrated their ability to respond effectively to emergency situations and, above all, their commitment and dedication to public service."

The mayor announced that the officers who took part in the operation will be honoured during the ceremony in honour of the patron saint of the Local Police, which is held every year in September.