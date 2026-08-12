Rincón de la Victoria launches new campaign aimed at disposal of household furniture

SUR 12/08/2026 a las 11:18h.

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol is launching a new public awareness campaign aimed at encouraging residents to participate in the proper disposal of furniture, household goods and electrical appliances and preventing them from being dumped on public roads or next to rubbish bins.

The campaign, led by the department of environmental sustainability through Greencón, aims to raise awareness of the importance of using the municipal bulky waste collection service correctly, which is available 365 days a year by prior arrangement.

The councillor for environmental sustainability, Borja Ortiz, highlighted the importance of community cooperation in keeping the town clean: "Public participation is essential to achieving a cleaner and better-maintained Rincón de la Victoria. We want all residents to know that a simple, free service is available to collect their furniture and household goods without them having to leave them on the street," he said.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: “This initiative is intended as a call for public participation and civic responsibility, reinforcing everyone’s commitment to looking after our public spaces and improving the cleanliness of our town. Together, we can achieve a cleaner, more sustainable and more pleasant town to live in.”

Collection

To request a collection, residents should contact the service on 952 97 12 34, between 9am and 1pm and specify the furniture or household items they wish to have collected. Once the request has been made, they will be given the designated collection point, as well as the relevant day and time slot. In addition, an authorisation code is provided to confirm that the disposal of the items has been arranged with the collection service.

“With a simple phone call, you can arrange for the collection of unwanted items and prevent them from being left on public roads, where they can cause problems relating to the town’s appearance, public health or safety. Every resident’s cooperation has a direct impact on the quality of life for the whole of the municipality,” added Ortiz.

The campaign will feature a publicity strategy combining direct mail and digital communication, as well as audiovisual content and targeted advertising within the municipality, with the aim of ensuring the information reaches the entire community.

The town hall has also reminded residents of the importance of complying with municipal regulations, given that the penalty system set out in the Municipal Cleanliness bylaw says that fines of between 60 and 750 euros can be issued for minor offences and up to 1,500 euros for serious ones.

Unwanted items can also be taken to the municipal recycling centre in Barriada Las Zorreras.