Rincón de la Victoria launches new festival to raise funds for local animal charity

A fundraising event is taking place on Saturday 10 October to raise funds for dogs at the Rincón de la Victoria's animal welfare society, ... APARIV. Ladrido Fest is due to start at 1pm at the El Muro beach bar in Torre de Benagalbón on the eastern Costa del Sol.

The charity initiative will feature live musical performances by Abelito Terrones, Superjeros, Rubén Line and Dime a Dozan Band, as well as DJ Juanmy Romero.

The event will also feature charity raffles with prizes worth between 40 and 300 euros, donated by companies and local businesses that have chosen to support the cause. Each entry ticket will cost three euros, although two can be purchased for five euros. Prizes on offer will include hairdressing services, museum visits, physiotherapy sessions and veterinary services, amongst others.

The organiser of Ladrido Fest, Antonio Trujillo, runs the Toys & Rock festival in Malaga city and has embarked on this project single-handedly in an attempt to raise funds for this animal shelter.

Having seen how well similar events had been received in other parts of Malaga province, he decided to organise one in his home town, Rincón de la Victoria. Trujillo is optimistic about the public’s response to this inaugural event: "It hasn’t been entirely easy to get it off the ground, but we’ve managed it. I think it’s going to go well and I’m confident we’ll be able to repeat it every year, as I’d like, so that we can help the animals," he said.

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