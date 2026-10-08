Animal welfare
Rincón de la Victoria launches new festival to raise funds for local animal charity
'Ladrido Fest' is taking place in the eastern Costa del Sol town on 10 October and will feature live music, prize draws and other activities over the course of seven hours
A fundraising event is taking place on Saturday 10 October to raise funds for dogs at the Rincón de la Victoria's animal welfare society, ... APARIV. Ladrido Fest is due to start at 1pm at the El Muro beach bar in Torre de Benagalbón on the eastern Costa del Sol.
The charity initiative will feature live musical performances by Abelito Terrones, Superjeros, Rubén Line and Dime a Dozan Band, as well as DJ Juanmy Romero.
The event will also feature charity raffles with prizes worth between 40 and 300 euros, donated by companies and local businesses that have chosen to support the cause. Each entry ticket will cost three euros, although two can be purchased for five euros. Prizes on offer will include hairdressing services, museum visits, physiotherapy sessions and veterinary services, amongst others.
The organiser of Ladrido Fest, Antonio Trujillo, runs the Toys & Rock festival in Malaga city and has embarked on this project single-handedly in an attempt to raise funds for this animal shelter.
Having seen how well similar events had been received in other parts of Malaga province, he decided to organise one in his home town, Rincón de la Victoria. Trujillo is optimistic about the public’s response to this inaugural event: "It hasn’t been entirely easy to get it off the ground, but we’ve managed it. I think it’s going to go well and I’m confident we’ll be able to repeat it every year, as I’d like, so that we can help the animals," he said.
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A quarter of a century finding homes for animals
APARIV is an animal shelter based in Rincón de la Victoria which has been rescuing and finding homes for dogs and cats for 25 years. It is an independent organisation that receives no public funding and mainly takes in hunting and mixed-breed dogs that have been mistreated or arrive in a very poor state of health. The shelter, which survives thanks to the work of its volunteers and the donations it receives, is the dream of its founder, Lola Mcnevin (now deceased), who envisaged a home for animals in need where they could live in semi-freedom and recover from their physical and emotional wounds.