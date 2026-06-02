Rincón de la Victoria to celebrate International Day of Caves and the Subterranean World with free tours of the Cueva del Tesoro

Rincón de la Victoria on the eastern Costa del Sol is once again participating in International Day of Caves and the Subterranean World which will ... take place on Saturday 6 June, with an open day at the Cueva del Tesoro, the only cave of marine origin in Europe that can be visited.

Entrance to the cave will be free of charge throughout the day. In addition, two special guided tours have been scheduled at 12pm and 5pm, with the aim of bringing the geological, archaeological and historical wealth of this unique space closer to locals and visitors.

The councillor for tourism, Antonio José Martín, explained that this initiative aims to "bring the natural and historical heritage of the Cueva del Tesoro closer to locals and visitors". He added that some 687 people took part last year.

The mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said: "This celebration represents a magnificent opportunity to publicise and promote our most emblematic cave, as well as to highlight the important archaeological and prehistoric remains housed in this unique enclave, which has more than 500 metres of galleries and lake areas".

Admission will be free, although tickets must be booked in advance, which can be done through the website. Each reservation will allow a maximum of two people to register. Visiting hours will be from 10.30am to 1pm and from 4.30pm to 7pm.

For more information, those interested can contact the Cueva del Tesoro by telephone on 952 406 162 or by email at gvisitantescuevadeltesoro@eulen.com.