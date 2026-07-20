Rincón de la Victoria improves the visibility of road signs

SURPedestrian crossings have been repainted 20/07/2026 a las 11:28h.

Rincón de la Victoria town hall is carrying out new repainting and maintenance work on road markings at various locations within the municipality. The main aim of the work is to improve road safety for both drivers and pedestrians by ensuring greater visibility of the road markings.

Sergio Díaz, the councillor for public works and general services, explained: “The work began a few weeks ago and will continue until the main avenues and streets in the municipality have been completed. These are regular and necessary measures due to the wear and tear suffered by the road markings as a result of heavy daily traffic.”

Road signs have been repainted. (SUR)

The Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, said, “These works help to improve road safety for both motorists and pedestrians, while also contributing to the improved condition and appearance of the town’s public roads.”

The work has involved the application of two-component, acrylic and non-slip thermoplastic paint, depending on the characteristics of the surface and the use of each road. It has also involved the repainting of pedestrian crossings, stop and give-way signs, directional arrows, other road markings and parking spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility. Reflective paint with pre-printed markings is also being used, which will improve visibility, especially at night.

Clearer road signs. (SUR)

The work carried out so far by municipal staff has focused on Avenida de la Torre, Avenida del Mediterráneo, the El Cantal area and Cueva del Tesoro, and will gradually continue in other parts of the municipality. Work will begin in the coming days to repaint the road markings on Camino Viejo de Vélez, on the section between the Rincón de la Victoria skatepark and Avenida de la Candelaria.