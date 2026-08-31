Popular Art Walk returns to Axarquía town in September

Jennie Rhodes 31/08/2026 a las 14:47h.

Over 40 artists from all over the world will be showing their work at this year’s Cómpeta Art Walk, which is taking place in the Malaga province town from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 September.

Painters, sculptors, photographers, ceramicists and artists who work with bronze, wood, stone, steel and more will all be exhibiting their work in 43 venues around the town. As well as the visual art there’ll be live music every evening in different venues from jazz, blues, guitar, saxophone and more.

Lotte León is participating in the Art Walk. (Lotte León)

Local food and wine will be on offer in the town’s various bars and restaurants and as the area comes to the end of the grape harvest, it’s the ideal time to combine art with local grapes, raisins and sweet wine.

Reflecting the cultural melting pot of Cómpeta and the wider Malaga area, there will be artists from countries including Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, the UK, Morocco and a number of central and south American countries.

There’s an Art Walk opening party on Thursday 17 September from 8pm with drinks and a DJ at El Paraíso and the venues will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10.30am until 2pm and then from 4 until 7pm. On Sunday the Art Walk will be open from 10.30am until 4pm.

Volunteers will be on hand at the information places where printed maps will be available giving information on the artists and the venues. See the website or Facebook page for further information and details of each of the artists taking part in this year’s Cómpeta Art Walk.

Read comprehensive news from the Axarquía.