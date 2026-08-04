A cool haven to escape the heat in Malaga province's Axarquía

The rainfall recorded over the last two seasons has restored the River Sábar in Malaga province's Axarquía area to a very favourable state. Although ... summer is already beginning to take its toll on some sections of the riverbed, the large pool situated in Alfarnatejo still holds abundant water and is set in surroundings that make it one of the most attractive spots inland Axarquía for getting away from the heat.

This beauty spot, which very close to Periana and Riogordo, offers a landscape that is hard to forget. The crystal-clear water reveals a pebbly riverbed, while large blocks of limestone, shaped over centuries by the currents, surround the main pool. The riverside vegetation provides shade in various spots and completes a scene that invites you both to take a dip and simply to pause and admire the landscape.

It isn’t a particularly deep pool; adults can easily stand up in most of it and further upstream there are other smaller pools, designed for those who enjoy a leisurely stroll along the riverbed. On weekday mornings you might be lucky enough to have the pool to yourself, although as the day goes on more visitors begin to arrive and it is becoming popular among foreign residents as well as locals.

The managers of the nearby Gerardo restaurant explain that at weekends the number of visitors tends to increase considerably, so those looking for a more relaxed atmosphere will find it more suitable on weekdays or during the early hours of the day.

Ruta de los Tajos

The swimming spot is just one of the attractions of this area. The pool is situated right on the Ruta de los Tajos, a tourist route that winds its way through some of the most spectacular limestone landscapes in the inland area of Malaga province. Imposing rocky cliffs rise up nearby and a few kilometres further north lie other geological landmarks of Alfarnatejo, including the Doña Ana, Gómer and Bermejo gorges.

Near the river, there is also an enormous ancient olive tree, another small symbol of the traditional agricultural landscape that characterises this valley.

How to get there

From Malaga city, head towards Riogordo and continue along the A-7204 towards Alfarnatejo. Once you’ve passed the Sábar pass – which takes its name from the river – a stretch of winding road begins. Shortly afterwards, you’ll come to the turn-off for the Gerardo restaurant, which is much easier to find on Google Maps than the pool itself.

From that turn-off, you can see the riverbed. You should always park in such a way as not to obstruct the passage of vehicles or access to the local farms. For those who don't want to have to carry cool boxes, food or drinks, can round off the day at the Gerardo restaurant, which is open every day from 12pm.

Take your rubbish home with you

The current state of the River Sábar is also a reminder of the need to look after it. Next to the pool, a sign highlights the importance of not leaving rubbish behind. But respect for the environment goes much further than that. The crystal-clear waters are home to small fish such as cachuelos, as well as amphibians, insects and a rich variety of riverside vegetation, all of which form an ecosystem that is far more fragile than it appears.

Avoiding moving stones unnecessarily, not disturbing the vegetation, entering the water at the same points to reduce erosion, and trying not to go for a swim immediately after applying sun cream are small actions that help to minimise the impact on this natural area.

The River Sábar offers one of its most picturesque views in the Axarquía. Preserving it will depend, to a large extent, on those who decide to visit this pool. After all, the best souvenir any visitor can take away is to leave the place exactly as they found it.

Discover more places in Andalucía to escape the summer heat.