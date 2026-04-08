Police break up international crime network operating in the Axaquía

Eugenio Cabezas Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 10:02 Share

The National Police have broken up an international criminal organisation that stole vehicles in the Axarquía area of Malaga province to "legalise them and sell them in Spain and other European countries, in an operation that culminated in six arrests, four of whom are in custody.

The operation, dubbed "Operation Cabo," carried out by the UDYCO unit of Vélez-Málaga's Local Police, began after a significant increase in reports of car thefts in the province. All the stolen vehicles were of the same Japanese make and shared a common characteristic: their low mileage, which multiplied their value on the black market.

According to a statement released by the National Police on Tuesday 7 April the network was highly organised and operated in several provinces. The thefts were carried out primarily in the province of Malaga, especially in the Axarquía, while the leadership directed operations from Almeria. Initial investigations detected activity by several members of a Lithuanian criminal organisation deployed in Malaga province, while the main leaders were based in Almeria province.

The stolen vehicles were taken to remote areas where they remained hidden for a period of time to avoid detection, a technique known as "cooling off." Later, they were transported to Almeria, where they were modified to reintroduce them into the legal market.

Significant profits

This process included changing license plates, altering the vehicle identification number (VIN), and falsifying documents, as well as using technology to clone keys and electronic control units. "The organisation had highly specialised personnel at each stage of the process," the National Police have stated.

The Lithuanian branch of the organisation had personnel dedicated to stealing vehicles, their primary task. The stolen vehicles were then moved to secluded locations, out of reach of traffic and police, to be stored for a short period. The objective was clear: to resell these practically new vehicles at inflated prices on the market, both in Spain and in other European Union countries, generating significant profits with each transaction.

A total of 13 vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners during the investigation. Several searches were also carried out, resulting in the seizure of tools used for theft, counterfeiting materials, computer equipment, and more than 2,000 euros in cash.

The leader of the organisation was arrested in Almeria, while four other members were arrested in Vélez-Málaga and Mijas and a sixth in Orihuela (Alicante), highlighting the interprovincial scope of the network. The investigation remains open, and further arrests and the recovery of more vehicles are possible.

This latest police operation comes amid a rise in activity by organised networks dedicated to vehicle theft on the Costa del Sol, where the rapid distribution of stolen vehicles to the European market makes these crimes highly profitable. Of the six arrested, four have been remanded in custody by the court.