Patricia Serrano, the first female cemetery worker in the history of Vélez-Málaga

Patricia Serrano Soto, has become the first woman to take up a post as a cemetery worker at Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern ... Costa del Sol. The new employee has now joined the permanent staff at the municipal cemetery after successfully passing an open competitive examination for one of the three posts advertised by the council last October.

Alongside 34-year-old Serrano, who is originally from Madrid, are two other candidates who have secured the remaining positions advertised by the town hall.

Serrano has been living in Malaga city with her partner for the past three years. She says she was already familiar with the province and the Axarquía in particular, before applying for the post. “Vélez-Málaga is a wonderful town,” she said in a statement released by the town hall.

Patricia Serrano, aged 34, has secured a permanent post after almost a year of study and has become the first female cemetery worker in Vélez-Málaga

Serrano is now looking for somewhere to live in Vélez-Málaga to live nearer her new job, which she describes as a "dream come true’" and adds, "When I saw the opportunity, I didn’t hesitate.”

It took nearly a year of preparation to secure the post. Patricia began studying after the vacancy was published and ended up topping the selection process.

Garden centre and florist’s

Her interest in this job, as she has explained, is also linked to her professional background. Serrano has previous experience working in a garden centre and a florist’s and that she has had first-hand experience of situations involving the death of relatives and the running of funeral homes, experiences which have given her an understanding of the sensitivity required in this professional field. “I’ve always enjoyed working outdoors, looking after plants and dealing with the public,” she said.

Being the first woman to hold this post in the town’s history does not, however, seem to affect the way she approaches taking up her new role. When asked what it means to be the first woman to hold the position, Serrano replies: “I feel normal.” For her, she says, the important thing is to have secured the post for which she had been preparing for months.

The town hall has praised his hard work and dedication after he came top in the open competitive examination held last October

The councillor for cemeteries, Manuel Gutiérrez, welcomed Serrano to the town hall and highlighted both her success in the competitive examination and her appointment to the post. “It is a source of pride to welcome her to Vélez-Málaga town hall and to support her as she embarks on this new chapter,” he said in a statement.

Gutiérrez emphasised that the new employee “has demonstrated, through her training, perseverance and hard work, that she is capable of taking on this role” and highlighted the importance of having professionals at the municipal cemetery who carry out their duties “with sensitivity, respect and a commitment to public service”.