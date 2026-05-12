Nerja Pool League raises over 500 euros for local charity

Jennie Rhodes 12/05/2026 a las 13:11h.

Members of Nerja Pool League held a raffle at their recent end-of-season prize-giving evening in April through which they raised 523 euros for the eastern Costa del Sol town's Taller de la Amistad, which works with people with physical and learning disabilities. Chairman Steve Askham and treasurer Dan Sherry visited the centre to present the donation.

Nerja Pool League has established itself over the last 30 years as an important part of the winter bar scene in the town. Sherry explained that it "attracts all nationalities and gives an important boost to the bars at what is otherwise a quiet time of year".

The league comprises 12 teams, each based in different bars, mainly in the Burriana beach area of the town. They play each other home and away every Thursday night between October and April, where Sherry says "competition is keen but fair".

At the end of the season, a prize giving evening is held, at which the top teams and players are honoured with trophies and pool cues. "Bar El Fuego has dominated the league in recent years, winning the team event, with their star player Emilio Fernandez taking the prize this year as best player," Sherry told SUR in English.

There is also an award, voted for by all the teams, for the bar which provides the best experience for visiting teams, This year, Bar H20 won that award. The 2026/27 season will start in October, and new players are always welcome. "Just visit one of the bars that has a team and get yourself known," says Sherry.