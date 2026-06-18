Nerja to Maro cycle lane complete

Eugenio Cabezas 18/06/2026 a las 14:34h.

Nerja and Maro on the eastern Costa del Sol are now linked by a continuous cycle path stretching almost 3.5 kilometres. Nerja town hall opened the final section, which runs from the access to the Barranco de Maro bridge on the old N-340 road, to the roundabout at the western entrance to Maro, on Wednesday 17 June.

The last section of the project has involved an investment of 410,080 euros, financed entirely by European NextGeneration funds through the Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan, which forms part of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. The contract was awarded in October 2025, following a tender process in August, with an expected completion time of four months.

The mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, said in a statement that the opening of this final section “marks the culmination of a strategic project for our municipality”. The mayor has put the total investment in the cycle path between Nerja and Maro at just over 1.2 million euros, co-financed by municipal resources and European funds.

Armijo went on to say that the cycle lane “reinforces our commitment to transport and the safety of pedestrians and cyclists”. The mayor also said that it is designed to promote healthier and more sustainable travel habits, while improving connectivity between Nerja and Maro in an area of great scenic and environmental value, close to the Maro-Cerro Gordo Cliffs nature reserve.

The project forms part of the town hall’s strategy to promote sustainable transport and reduce reliance on private cars for short journeys between neighbouring towns. In the case of Nerja and Maro, which are about three kilometres apart, the cycle route is particularly important given the regular flow of local residents, workers, visitors and tourists.

The Sustainable Nerja’ Destination Tourism Sustainability Plan, aims to improve tourism competitiveness through investment in transport, efficiency, accessibility and sustainability. In this case, the cycle path also serves as a means of showcasing the local area and providing a more pleasant way to explore the municipality.