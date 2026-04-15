Nerja gets ready to celebrate Residents' Day

Jennie Rhodes Wednesday, 15 April 2026, 15:50 Share

Nerja Residents’ Day is taking place on Sunday 19 April on Plaza de España in the eastern Costa del Sol town, with over 30 Spanish and international organisations participating.

There is a programme of live entertainment with the Nerja municipal band opening the event at 12pm. They will be followed by Los Sábados (John Mitchell and Sofie Jonsson) at 12.30pm.

The entertainment also includes Costa Pop Choir, Mike Single, Ciaran, Grupo Folclórico de Danza, Nerja-Maro and Los Amareños, who will be closing the event at 5pm and at 3pm the American International Club will be making a charity donation.

Stalls will be serving up an international selection of food and drink including Catering Debby and traditional delights from Chile and Ecuador.

Nerja Residents Day has been running for 24 years offering an opportunity for locals, the international resident community and visitors to learn more about the organisations and charities that exist in the town.

For further information including a map of all the stalls and full programme click here.