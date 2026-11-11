Nerja Cave Festival set to return in 2027 following two-year legal deadlock

The Nerja Cave International Music Festival is preparing for its long-awaited return in July 2027 after two consecutive years of cancellation caused by protracted ... legal disputes over its management tender.

The Central Administrative Court for Contractual Appeals (TACRC) has dismissed in full an appeal filed by event promoter Mundo Management against the contract awarded to PIES Compañía Discográfica. Resolution 1691/2026, issued on 22 October, confirmed that PIES met all technical, financial, and organizational criteria, thereby lifting the interim stay that had frozen preparations.

The procurement dispute began in November 2025 when the Cueva de Nerja Public Services Foundation launched a five-year contract valued at over €12 million. Although Mundo Management initially secured the award, an appeal by PIES led the tribunal to annul that decision in April 2026. After the contract was reassigned to PIES, Mundo Management lodged a counter-appeal in June, forcing the Foundation to cancel the 2026 summer edition due to tight deadlines. This followed an earlier cancellation in 2025 caused by similar tendering complications.

With administrative remedies now exhausted, the Foundation confirmed on Wednesday that the 64th edition of the festival will go ahead in July 2027, featuring up to 12 outdoor concerts. The framework covers 2027 and 2028, with options for annual extensions through 2031.

Under the agreement, the Foundation will provide an annual institutional contribution of €748,869.40 (including IVA), while PIES manages artist bookings, stage production, catering, security, and ticket distribution.

Shows will take place at the outdoor Manuel del Campo Auditorium, located in the gardens adjacent to the caves near Maro. The venue replaced the interior of the cave in 2019 to preserve the site's natural heritage. The Foundation plans to announce the first confirmed artists between December and January before opening ticket sales.