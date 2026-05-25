Music, comedy and theatre for summer Nights in Rincón de la Victoria

Rincón de la Victoria town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has announced its Noches de Verano (summer nights) 2026 programme of live music ... and theatre, which will offer a total of 17 performances between 12 June and 11 September at the town's outdoor municipal auditorium.

Announcing the programme, mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado sai, "Culture is an economic engine. It generates activity, employment, hospitality and commercial movement, contributing to the positioning of Rincón de la Victoria as a dynamic, modern destination, ready to host major cultural events."

Dates

The programme will kick off on 12 June with Comandante Lara and will continue with musical, family and comedy events featuring artists such as David Cepo, Falete y Joana Jiménez, María Peláe, Chambao, Siempre Así and Alameda, among others.

The town's existing comedy festival is being incorporated into the Noches de Verano programme and will run from 22 to 25 July. It will offer a varied programme of shows, including Un secreto a voces, a performance by El Brujo, a night of monologues and a performance by Antonia San Juan.

Tickets are already on sale on the platforms malagaentradas.com and El Corte Inglés, and from 25 May in person at the Área de Cultura del Ayuntamiento, located at 140, Avenida del Mediterráneo.

General Programme

12 June: Commander Lara.

13 June: The K-Pop Warriors.

10 July: David Cepo.

15th July: Falete + Joana Jiménez. .

16 July: Las Rodes. .

17 July: María Peláe.

18 July: Chambao.

July 19: Siempre Así

7 August: Alameda.

8th August: Samuel G + Samuelillo Baby + Julio Benavente.

4 September: Alba Dreid and Wasabi Cru.

5 September: Surprise performance.

11 September: Q Gain and Ambient Music - 90's Party.

Comedy Festival

22nd July: Un Secreto a Voces.

23 July: El Brujo.

24th July: Night of Monologues.

25 July: Antonia San Juan.