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Spain deports repeat offender after multiple complaints from Costa del Sol residents

Residents of the Torre del Mar town reported that the 45-year-old Romanian had caused damage to several cars and behaved aggressively and obscenely

Eugenio Cabezas

Eugenio Cabezas

Monday, 16 March 2026, 16:19

The National Police have deported a 45-year-old repeat offender to his native country (Romania) after studying multiple complaints from residents of the coastal town of Torre del Mar.

Locals said that the man had recently caused damage to several parked vehicles and engaged in aggressive and obscene behaviour. They took to social media to share their complaints.

According to a police statement, the Romanian citizen had been living in the town since 2021. He has a long criminal record for robberies with violence or intimidation, robberies with force, damage and other crimes.

The suspect had been arrested by the police on several occasions, but in order for a deportation to take place, the judicial authorities had to issue an order.

The police had been studying the case since October. The man had numerous open cases in different courts - Vélez-Málaga, Malaga city and even Barcelona.

Once the court ordered his deportation, the National Police organised an operation, which culminated with the individual's arrest in February.

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surinenglish Spain deports repeat offender after multiple complaints from Costa del Sol residents

Spain deports repeat offender after multiple complaints from Costa del Sol residents