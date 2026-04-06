More than 160 animals rescued in the Axarquía in 2025 thanks to agreement between authorities and shelter

Presentation of the balance of the canine unit of Moclinejo in the Mancomunidad association of town halls.

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 6 April 2026, 13:00 Share

The canine protection and rescue unit of Moclinejo (Unidad de Protección y Rescate Canino de Moclinejo) in Malaga province's Axarquía attended to a total of 167 abandoned animals in different towns and villages in the east of Malaga province during 2025, within the framework of a collaboration agreement with the Mancomunidad association of town halls in the Axarquía, which has allowed to strengthen veterinary care and encourage adoptions.

The balance was presented by the president of the Mancomunidad, Jorge Martín and the coordinator of the shelter, Lorena Blanco, who stressed in a statement the importance of this agreement to improve the management of animal welfare, especially after the entry into force of the Animal Welfare Act of 2023.

Martín highlighted that the Mancomunidad has contributed 14,000 euros to cover veterinary expenses, which is aimed at complementing the collection service for abandoned, stray or lost animals. "It was necessary to lend a hand by complementing the service," said the president, who announced his intention to renew the agreement after the results obtained.

Martín praised the work of the canine unit, highlighting its capacity to manage adoptions, one of the main objectives of the programme. He pointed out that around one hundred of the animals that were taken in by the association have been rehomed during the last year.

Blanco thanked the Mancomunidad for its support and said that the agreement has made it possible to improve the health care of rescued animals, especially in complex cases. "We have managed to rescue many animals that were stagnating," she explained, referring to large animals or those with health problems.

Diseases

The programme has facilitated diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as leishmaniasis, as well as the behavioural preparation of animals for adoption. Thanks to this work, adoptions have been formalised both in Spain and in European countries such as Germany, Belgium, Finland and Estonia.

The Unidad de Protección y Rescate Canino de Moclinejo was founded in 2020 and is currently the only one of its kind registered with the Junta de Andalucía in the Axarquía and has managed more than 600 adoptions since its creation.

In addition to direct care, the project incorporates a social and educational aspect, with awareness-raising workshops, advice to local councils on the management of cat colonies using the CER method and volunteer programmes in collaboration with social organisations.

The project incorporates a social and educational aspect, with awareness-raising workshops and advice for local councils.

The president of the Mancomunidad said that this initiative places the Axarquía as "a reference in respect and animal protection", while insisting on the need to maintain collaboration between the authorities and groups to move towards the goal of zero slaughter.

The balance sheet reflects, in short, the increase in animal welfare activity in the riental region, in a context of greater regulatory requirements and growing social awareness of abandonment and mistreatment.