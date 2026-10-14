Jesús Lupiáñez resigns as mayor of Vélez-Málaga following rubbish tax controversy

Jesús Lupiáñez has resigned as mayor of Vélez-Málaga, submitting his resignation from the post and stepping down as a local councillor on Wednesday 14 ... October.

The decision follows weeks of mounting political pressure and public backlash surrounding the municipality's new waste collection levy, which led to suspended council sessions and citizen demonstrations outside the town hall.

Lupiáñez became mayor after the local elections in June 2023 following a coalition agreement between the Partido Popular (PP) the Independent Group for the Municipality of Torre del Mar (GIPMTM). His position will be filled by Jesús María Claros, a councillor in Vélez-Málaga and Malaga provincial polititican for the Partiido Popular (PP), who until now had been in charge of the agriculture and infrastructure.

“This is a painful decision, having realised my dream of becoming mayor of my town in 2023”

At a public appearance, Lupiáñez explained the reasons behind his decision, reviewed the key milestones of his term in office and expressed his gratitude for the support he had received over the years. The former mayor acknowledged that this was “a painful decision, having fulfilled his dream of becoming mayor of his city in 2023”.

After several days of reflection and listening to his family, local residents and his party colleagues, he concluded that his resignation “is necessary given the current situation”. He also announced that he would apply to return to active service as a permanent civil servant at the Andalusian regional government.

In his speech, Lupiáñez acknowledged the concerns expressed by residents regarding certain aspects of local government management, including the waste collection charge, the implementation of which he linked to regulations introduced by the central government. He also defended the efforts made by his team to keep the municipality’s tax burden "below the average for towns of a similar size and to ensure that the rise in water charges did not hit residents’ pockets".

Performances

In his review, the former mayor highlighted the resolution of issues that had been pending for years and the response to long-standing demands from various neighbourhoods within the municipality.

Among the key milestones, he cited the reopening of the Lope de Vega theatre, the two phases of the Camino de Torrox and the connection of El Trapiche, Loma del Sapo and La Rabia to the municipal drinking water supply network, “putting an end to decades of waiting”.

He also highlighted the improvements made in Los Toscanos, the investment of over two million euros in schools since 2023, progress in the incorporation of 24 housing estates, the project for the northern pavement between Benajarafe and Chilches, the sections of the Senda Litoral coastal pathamong other areas.

Lupiáñez acknowledged that “there are still needs to be addressed”, but defended the work carried out to drive projects forward and overcome administrative hurdles.

“Vélez-Málaga has emerged from a state of paralysis and we must not be complacent or stand still,” he stated. He also lamented the lack of progress in improving traffic flow on the A-7, particularly on the links to Malaga city and on the Axarquía desalination plant project, calling for greater involvement from the central government.

“Not everything goes,” he said, calling for a policy “based on dialogue, agreements and coexistence”

Restoring respect for public authorities was another key theme of his speech. The ex-mayor criticised personal attacks, references to the families of public figures and remarks he considers sexist towards female colleagues in his party. “Not everything goes,” he said, calling for a political approach “based on dialogue, consensus and coexistence”.

In his farewell address, he thanked his administration team, civil servants and municipal staff for their work, as well as the associations, neighbourhood groups, Holy Week brotherhoods, sports clubs and social organisations for their collaboration.