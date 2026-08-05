Mango Teen opens at eastern Costa del Sol shopping centre

El Ingenio shopping centre in Vélez-Málaga on the eastern Costa del Sol has added a new Mango Teen store to its range – the Spanish ... fashion brand's line specialising in clothing and accessories for teenagers. The shop covers an area of over 300 square metres and expands Mango's presence the Axarquía.

The shop offers a selection of clothing and accessories aimed specifically at young people, with collections tailored to each season's trends. The opening aims to cater for a segment that has gained prominence within the strategies of major fashion chains, with ranges that are distinct from those for children and adults.

In a statement issued on Monday 3 August El Ingenio said that the arrival of Mango Teen enhances the range of brands on offer and complements the range aimed at families who regularly visit the centre. The management believes that the new brand combines "the latest trends" with the quality and style characteristic of Mango, one of Spain's leading fashion brands.

The arrival of Mango Teen expands El Ingenio's range of products for young people ahead of the first major expansion of the shopping centre

This opening follows on from other recent additions, such as Aromas Artesanales, which specialises in perfumery, cosmetics and personal care. In recent months, stores such as Pepco and Last Price have also opened as part of a strategy aimed at diversifying the range of shops on offer and gradually renewing the mix of retailers at the centre.

The opening comes as plans progress for the first expansion of El Ingenio since its opening in November 2000. As reported by SUR in June, the project will involve an initial investment of around 14 million euros, add more than 4,500 square metres of floor space and enable the creation of some 14 new retail units.

The expansion will take place in the north-east area, on the site currently occupied by the Aurgi workshop and part of the car parks. The work is expected to take twelve months and the owners estimate that the new premises could create around 155 jobs.

The complex currently has an occupancy rate of close to 100 per cent. Once this first phase is complete, will have over a hundred outlets and will offer nearly 50,000 square metres of retail space, further cementing its position as the leading hub for shopping, dining and leisure in the Axarquía.

El Ingenio receives more than 9.2 million visitors a year, according to figures provided by the owners, Salsa Patrimonio, who are confident of exceeding ten million visitors with the addition of new retailers and the expansion of retail space, capitalising on its location next to the A-7 motorway and its link to the A-356.

The opening comes on top of other new additions, as the centre prepares to open 14 new premises and make an initial investment of 14 million euros

The immediate expansion is merely the first phase of a larger-scale project. Grupo Salsa plans to develop a complex on the adjacent land comprising medium-sized retail outlets, offices, a hotel and new access routes, ultimately creating a complex that could cover around 100,000 square metres and involve an investment of close to 100 million euros.

The project has raised concerns amongst traditional retail groups in Vélez-Málaga and Torre del Mar, who have been calling for support measures for town centres for years.

In response to this criticism, the owners maintain that the arrival of new brands will prevent people from travelling to Malaga city and will expand the services available to residents of theAxarquía.

El Ingenio, which is owned by Salsa Patrimonio and managed by MVGM, says it will continue to bring in new brands and modernise its spaces to offer an experience that is "increasingly comprehensive, modern and attractive".

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