Malaga province's 'little Germany' announces 2026 Oktoberfest dates

Jennie Rhodes 12/10/2026 Actualizado a las 16:30h.

Torrox will once again raise a glass to one of its most distinctive celebrations with this year's Oktoberfest, to be held from Thursday 15 to Sunday 18 October in the eastern Costa del Sol town's Ferrara car park.

The German beer festival has established itself as a highlight of the local calendar, largely thanks to the large German community in the town, often giving it the name 'little Germany'.

The mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, said “Oktoberfest is much more than just a beer festival: it is an expression of Torrox’s open and multicultural character, of the harmony between our local population and the German community and of the town’s ability to turn its shared traditions into an attraction for residents and visitors alike."

The large marquee on Ferrara car park will bring together under one roof both the shops and stalls associated with Oktoberfest and local businesses, encouraging the town’s commercial sector to participate in a celebration that goes beyond the festive atmosphere.

The official opening is scheduled for Thursday 7pm, in the presence of the German Consul in Malaga, Franko Stritt Grohe. For four days there will be German cuisine, beer served in the characteristic one-litre mugs and a setting inspired by the celebrations in Munich.

This year's poster.

Oktoberfest has become one of the most recognisable symbols of cultural coexistence in Torrox, a town known for its significant population of German residents who have made the town their home. This connection gives the festival a special character: a celebration of German roots shared with the local community.

Read comprehensive news from the Axarquía.