Malaga 112: tractor kills 48-year-old farm worker in Axarquía village

Eugenio Cabezas 04/05/2026 a las 11:37h.

A 48-year-old farm worker died after getting trapped under a tractor in the Iznate village in Malaga province on Sunday evening.

This was the third tragic incident in the Axarquía district last week. Two young motorcyclists lost their lives in separate accidents in Nerja and Torrox, on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The call from Iznate on 3 May came shortly after 7pm. Witnesses said that a man was trapped under an agricultural vehicle in a rural area of the Axarquía district. The seriousness of the incident immediately triggered a large-scale rescue operation.

Firefighters, paramedics and the Guardia Civil travelled to the scene. Upon arrival, the firefighters recovered the victim through a complex operation.

The paramedics, however, were only able to confirm his death. He had sustained very serious injuries.

Everything points to a work-related accident, but the Guardia Civil are investigating the exact causes. They have released no further information about the victim.

Tractor accidents among the main risks in the countryside

The incident has stirred the residents of Iznate - a village in the Axarquía district with barely 1,000 registered inhabitants. Iznate is known for its agricultural activity, mostly mangoes, avocados and the Muscat of Alexandria vineyards.

Tractor accidents remain one of the main risks in the Malaga countryside, especially on uneven or sloping terrain, where a loss of control can have irreversible consequences. This latest incident has once again highlighted the importance of safety in the use of heavy agricultural machinery.