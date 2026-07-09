Malaga 112: car catches fire next to pumps at petrol station in Rincón de la Victoria

María José Díaz Alcalá 09/07/2026 a las 11:18h.

A car burning at a petrol station in La Cala del Moral (Rincón de la Victoria) triggered alarms on Wednesday afternoon due to the ferocity of the flames and the proximity of the pumps, with the risk of explosion that this entailed.

The emergency services received numerous calls at about 5.45pm. The vehicle was burning at a petrol station in the Olivinas complex, at the Cueva del Tesoro exit.

The mobilised Local Police and firefighters managed to extinguish the fire with water and foam.

By that time, however, the car had completely burned down and the fire had spread to nearby dryers, waste bins and an advertising sign on the wall next to the car.

There were no injuries.

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