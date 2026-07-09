 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Malaga - Costa del Sol

  1. Portada
  2. Malaga
  3. Axarquia

112 incident

Malaga 112: car catches fire next to pumps at petrol station in Rincón de la Victoria

Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames with water and foam

Añádenos en Google
Malaga 112: car catches fire next to pumps at petrol station in Rincón de la Victoria

María José Díaz Alcalá

A car burning at a petrol station in La Cala del Moral (Rincón de la Victoria) triggered alarms on Wednesday afternoon due to the ferocity of the flames and the proximity of the pumps, with the risk of explosion that this entailed.

The emergency services received numerous calls at about 5.45pm. The vehicle was burning at a petrol station in the Olivinas complex, at the Cueva del Tesoro exit.

The mobilised Local Police and firefighters managed to extinguish the fire with water and foam.

By that time, however, the car had completely burned down and the fire had spread to nearby dryers, waste bins and an advertising sign on the wall next to the car.

There were no injuries.

Access the latest 112 emergency and rescue news hub

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Malaga 112: car catches fire next to pumps at petrol station in Rincón de la Victoria

[]

Malaga 112: car catches fire next to pumps at petrol station in Rincón de la Victoria