Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Panoramic view of Benamargosa, in a file image. E. Cabezas
Low-magnitude earthquakes registered in three Malaga towns and villages
112 incident

Low-magnitude earthquakes registered in three Malaga towns and villages

The tremors were recorded between Thursday and Saturday, with no personal injuries or material damage reported

Eugenio Cabezas

Axarquía

Monday, 4 November 2024, 08:36

Opciones para compartir

Although all the attention is focused on Valencia due to the disastrous consequences of the historic flooding caused by the 'Dana', nature continues its course and earthquakes are also being recorded, fortunately of a small magnitude. The latest three in Malaga province have been registered in a very short period of time, just three days, specifically between Thursday 31 October and Saturday 2 November.

The three tremors were registered in three small towns in the Axarquía area. Specifically, in chronological order, they were detected, according to the information provided by the official website of Spain's IGN national geographic institute (IGN), in Cútar, Iznate and Benamargosa. In none of the cases has there been any personal or material damage, as the local residents hardly felt the tremors.

The first was recorded, according to the IGN, at 9.41pm last Thursday, on Halloween night, in Cútar. The epicentre was located at a depth of 61 kilometres in this small town in the Axarquia region, with a population of barely 600 inhabitants. It measured three on the Richter scale. The second earthquake happened barely a minute later in the nearby municipality of Iznate, with a magnitude of 2.2 and an epicentre 50 kilometres below the ground.

Finally, according to information published by the IGN on its website, the third earthquake in the Axarquía happened on Saturday night, at 9.31pm, with its epicentre in Benamargosa (population of 1,600), at a depth of 68 kilometres and a magnitude of 2.6.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The tale of the British family who ran a hostel in 1970s Nerja
  2. 2 Maps | Satellite data suggests 230,000 people affected by 'Dana' disaster in Spain
  3. 3 This is when tickets will go sale for tenth anniversary of Weekend Beach music festival on Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Costa del Sol freemasons show support for functional diversity
  5. 5 Underdogs Estepona deliver massive shock and dump Malaga CF out of Copa del Rey
  6. 6 New mayor for Malaga village following vote of no confidence
  7. 7 Extra army support called up in face of scale of Valencia disaster
  8. 8 Immersive experience onboard the Art Explora catamaran while it's docked in Malaga port
  9. 9 First private hospital on eastern strip of the Costa del Sol to be ready by 2027
  10. 10 Mohamed Ashmawi: A Saudi sheikh at the heart of the jetset

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad