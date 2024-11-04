Low-magnitude earthquakes registered in three Malaga towns and villages

Eugenio Cabezas Axarquía Monday, 4 November 2024, 08:36 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Although all the attention is focused on Valencia due to the disastrous consequences of the historic flooding caused by the 'Dana', nature continues its course and earthquakes are also being recorded, fortunately of a small magnitude. The latest three in Malaga province have been registered in a very short period of time, just three days, specifically between Thursday 31 October and Saturday 2 November.

The three tremors were registered in three small towns in the Axarquía area. Specifically, in chronological order, they were detected, according to the information provided by the official website of Spain's IGN national geographic institute (IGN), in Cútar, Iznate and Benamargosa. In none of the cases has there been any personal or material damage, as the local residents hardly felt the tremors.

The first was recorded, according to the IGN, at 9.41pm last Thursday, on Halloween night, in Cútar. The epicentre was located at a depth of 61 kilometres in this small town in the Axarquia region, with a population of barely 600 inhabitants. It measured three on the Richter scale. The second earthquake happened barely a minute later in the nearby municipality of Iznate, with a magnitude of 2.2 and an epicentre 50 kilometres below the ground.

Finally, according to information published by the IGN on its website, the third earthquake in the Axarquía happened on Saturday night, at 9.31pm, with its epicentre in Benamargosa (population of 1,600), at a depth of 68 kilometres and a magnitude of 2.6.