Four-day FoodTruck Experience arrives in Torrox on Thursday 9 July

The Torrox Food Truck Experience will be taking place from 9 to 12 July on Avenida del Faro in Torrox on the eastern Costa del ... Sol, offering a range of activities for people of all ages, with food at the heart of the event.

Nine food trucks will be offering a variety of specialities ranging from burgers and grilled meats to Mexican cuisine, Argentine empanadas, Venezuelan arepas, Asian noodles, fried chicken, hot dogs, sweets and coffee, as well as options suitable for people with dietary intolerances.

The participating food trucks will be La Tribu (grilled meats), La Nómada (burgers), Kantina Katrina (Mexican food), La Porteña (empanadas), Arepita (arepas, tequeños and cachapas), Wok and Roll (pad thai and noodles), Chicken Truck (fried chicken), Morfy (hot dogs) and La Petite (coffee and pastries).

Live performances

As well as the food there will be live music, kicking off on Thursday 9 with performances by Mami Curl (9.30pm) and Barón Dandy (11pm). On Friday 10 Trevor (9.30pm) and Iris & The Salomons (11pm). On Saturday 11 it will be John & Ores (9.30 pm) and Zayas (11.00 pm) will be performing. Finally, on Sunday 12, Mojo Dojo (9.30pm) and Dr. No (11pm) will bring the event to a close.

All the activities will take place on Avenida del Faro from 7 pm and admission to the event is free. A giant screen will be set up to show the World Cup quarter-final match between Spain and Belgium.