Axarquía village begins dividing water network into sectors to reduce supply problems

Iznate town hall in the Axarquía area of Malaga province has begun work to divide its municipal drinking water supply network into sections, a project ... which aims to improve the performance of the pipes and reduce the impact of water cuts to the entire village, which is home to just under a thousand registered residents.

The project involves an investment of 66,899 euros, funded through the Provincial Assistance and Cooperation Plan of Malaga's provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, according to a message posted on Iznate town hall's social media.

The work involves the installation of pressure regulators and new shut-off valves at various points throughout the village. This project will enable the network to be divided into different sectors that can operate and be controlled more independently, thereby facilitating maintenance work and the response to any incidents.

One of the main objectives is precisely to prevent a localised fault from forcing the interruption of the drinking water supply throughout the village. With the new configuration, operators will be able to shut off only the affected section while repair work is carried out and keep the rest of the network in operation, the town hall explained.

The project, with an investment of 66,899 euros, will enable faults to be isolated by area and prevent water cuts across the entire village

The project will also serve to regulate the pressure in the pipes. The town hall believes that the installation of the new equipment will reduce the pressure reaching certain meters and private properties, as well as optimising distribution and moving towards more efficient management of drinking water.

Conditions differ in areas with more scattered housing, where the very configuration of the network and differences in elevation can cause pressure fluctuations. For this reason, the town hall has specifically recommended that owners of properties located in these areas install pressure-regulating tanks, both to stabilise the supply and to protect the internal plumbing.

The work will have specific consequences for users over the next few days. The town hall has warned that there may be temporary power cuts in some areas of Iznate as the work progresses and has apologised in advance to residents for any inconvenience this may cause.

A picture showing work to upgrade the network in Iznate. (SUR)

In its statement, the town hall has said that this is a "necessary" measure to ensure a water supply network that is "more efficient, safer and fit for the future". Among the benefits it attributes to the project are improved distribution, greater capacity to deal with incidents and more efficient water management.

The work will thus enable a new operating system to be introduced into the Iznate network once the planned regulators and valves have been installed. While the work continues Iznate town hall will continue to issue warnings about possible occasional interruptions and has reiterated its specific recommendation for homes in the outlying areas, where regulating tanks can help to reduce the effects of fluctuations in the water supply.