Investigation under way following discovery of dead body on Torrox beach

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 27 April 2026, 10:27 Share

An investigation is under way in Torrox on the eastern Costa del Sol following the discovery of the body of a foreign national in his 70s on the shore of El Morche beach, on Saturday 25 April.

Emergency services received reports after the body was found lying on the beach a few metres from the water. The man was alone at the time of discovery. Medical personnel, officers from the Torrox Local Police and the Guardia Civil arrived at the scene where they confirmed the man's death.

According to the same sources, the deceased was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt. On initial inspection, there were no obvious signs of violence, so the initial hypotheses point to death from natural causes. The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the incident and sources have said that they believe there was no involvement of third parties. An autopsy will determine the exact causes of death.

Incidents of this kind occur every year along the Malaga coast, often linked to sudden health problems, particularly among the elderly. The incident in Torrox coincides with an increase in the number of bathers on Malaga’s eastern coast during these spring weeks, with beaches such as El Morche seeing a greater influx of locals and visitors as the good weather arrives.