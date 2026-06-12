Iconic Torrox umbrellas turn red and yellow for the World Cup

Jennie Rhodes 12/06/2026 a las 11:45h.

The iconic multi-coloured umbrellas above Plaza de la Constitución in Torrox Pueblo in the Axarquía area of Malaga province have been replaced by red and yellow ones, the colours of the Spanish flag, as this year's World Cup tournament kicks off.

Mayor of Torrox, Óscar Medina, said, "We want the heart of our historic centre to reflect the festive atmosphere and support for the national team, combining sporting enthusiasm with the appeal of this space”.

The mayor added that this temporary change aims to boost the commercial, hospitality and tourist sectors in the town during the weeks of the tournament.

“Plaza de la Constitución is one of the most photographed and shared spots in the area on social media and we are convinced that this scene will become a fantastic attraction for both our residents and the visitors who already enjoy our surroundings,” he said.

Medina has encouraged residents to join in the sporting atmosphere and to display the national colours on their balconies and premises, an initiative that compliments the support to Málaga Club de Fútbol on the façade of the town hall, ahead of the team's final promotion play-off to the Spanish first division.

The Spanish flag flies alongside the red and yellow umbrellas. (SUR)

“Torrox is making a statement ahead of the World Cup, projecting a dynamic image that combines a passion for football with the upkeep and enhancement of its most iconic public spaces,” concluded Medina.