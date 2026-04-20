Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The audience listens to Costa Pop Choir directed by Georgie Cullum J. Rhodes
Community Spirit

Hundreds attend Nerja residents' day

Residents and visitors donned their sunhats as the eastern Costa del Sol town's Plaza España hosted the annual community event in glorious sunshine, which showcases local organisations, clubs and services

Jennie Rhodes

Monday, 20 April 2026, 10:59

Hundreds of residents and visitors donned their sunhats and suncream and headed to Plaza de España in Nerja on Sunday 19 April to enjoy the eastern Costa del Sol town's annual Residents' Day (Día del Residente), enjoying the warm weather.

Now in its 24th year, around 30 Spanish and international clubs, organisations, services and businesses had promotional stalls on the square where attendees could learn more about what they offer.

The event was MC'd by Nerja-based doctor, Paula Anthony and the municipal band performed after the official inauguration with councillor for tourism and residents, Ana Maria Muñoz.

The association of volunteer interpreters (AVISA), Nerja 41 Club, animal rescue charities, The AIC and Club Internacional, local English-language churches, the Almijara Bowls Club and the association of presidents of residential communities (APCUN) are just some of the groups that had stalls providing information about what they do and how they can help both the Spanish and international communities.

41 Club human fruit machine; Amijara Bowls Club; AVISA volunteers J. R.
Imagen principal - 41 Club human fruit machine; Amijara Bowls Club; AVISA volunteers
Imagen secundaria 1 - 41 Club human fruit machine; Amijara Bowls Club; AVISA volunteers
Imagen secundaria 2 - 41 Club human fruit machine; Amijara Bowls Club; AVISA volunteers

Nerja 41 Club raised 120 euros for the local Red Cross branch with their 'human fruit machine' and a charity donation was made by the American International Club on the stage at 3pm.

There was traditional Chilean and Ecuadorian food and drink stalls as well as a programme of entertainment from Nerja- based Costa Pop Choir, Los Sábados, singer Mike Jingle, local flamenco and verdiales dance groups and DJ sets among others.

 

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Do flights at Malaga Airport depart on time?
  2. 2 Malaga water network: La Viñuela dam surprises with highest water level
  3. 3 Malaga resumes 20-year-old project for 50 social housing units in city centre
  4. 4 Malaga records third shooting in one week, with no reported injuries
  5. 5 Marbella road collision causes death of young motorcyclist
  6. 6 Mijas requests transport ministry to install suicide prevention measures on A-7 footbridges
  7. 7 Charitable Kiwis in Malaga city centre

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Hundreds attend Nerja residents' day

Hundreds attend Nerja residents&#039; day