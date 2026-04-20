Hundreds attend Nerja residents' day

Jennie Rhodes Monday, 20 April 2026, 10:59 Share

Hundreds of residents and visitors donned their sunhats and suncream and headed to Plaza de España in Nerja on Sunday 19 April to enjoy the eastern Costa del Sol town's annual Residents' Day (Día del Residente), enjoying the warm weather.

Now in its 24th year, around 30 Spanish and international clubs, organisations, services and businesses had promotional stalls on the square where attendees could learn more about what they offer.

The event was MC'd by Nerja-based doctor, Paula Anthony and the municipal band performed after the official inauguration with councillor for tourism and residents, Ana Maria Muñoz.

The association of volunteer interpreters (AVISA), Nerja 41 Club, animal rescue charities, The AIC and Club Internacional, local English-language churches, the Almijara Bowls Club and the association of presidents of residential communities (APCUN) are just some of the groups that had stalls providing information about what they do and how they can help both the Spanish and international communities.

41 Club human fruit machine; Amijara Bowls Club; AVISA volunteers J. R.

Nerja 41 Club raised 120 euros for the local Red Cross branch with their 'human fruit machine' and a charity donation was made by the American International Club on the stage at 3pm.

There was traditional Chilean and Ecuadorian food and drink stalls as well as a programme of entertainment from Nerja- based Costa Pop Choir, Los Sábados, singer Mike Jingle, local flamenco and verdiales dance groups and DJ sets among others.