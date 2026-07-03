Lifeguard services and access improved on popular Vélez-Málaga beach

Hornillo Beach in Almayate, one of Vélez-Málaga's most popular beaches, has unveiled improvements as the summer season gets under way. The eastern Costa ... del Sol town hall has carried out a project to upgrade various facilities to ensure safety, accessibility and user comfort.

The project also includes the installation of a new lifeguard tower, which will improve the height and field of vision for lifeguards on a beach which, due to its layout and surroundings, requires adequate visibility to enhance the safety of swimmers and beachgoers.

The town hall is refurbishing the first-aid post, installing a watchtower and restoring the shower at El Toro to improve summer services

“This new watchtower gives us a much broader view of the beach," said councillor for beaches, David Vilches, who described the initiative as part of the town hall's wider effort to enhance services along the Vélez-Málaga coastline for the summer season.

Surveillance

In addition to improvements to security measures, the town hall has carried out work on the beach’s rest area. A concrete walkway has been built and artificial grass laid in this area, with the aim of creating a more comfortable and pleasant space for visitors.

Another notable project has been the restoration of the El Toro shower, which is now operational again following the resolution of water pressure issues.

The improvements include a footbridge, grassy areas, water pressure, clearing of the Túnel stream and a car park for a further 100 vehicles

The work has also included clearing and landscaping of the area around the Túnel dry riverbed – the main access route to the beach from the centre of Almayate – as well as improvements to the car park, which has capacity for over a hundred vehicles.

“El Hornillo is a beach with a very special natural setting and these measures allow us to continue improving its facilities without losing its essence,” the town hall said in a statement.