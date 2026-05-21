New 64-place car park to open near Local Police station in Vélez-Málaga

Vélez-Málaga town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has begun work on a new municipal car park in the historic centre, next to ... the Local Police station on Plaza San Roque. The project will create 64 new parking spaces in an urban area particularly sensitive due to the difficulty of parking and its proximity to the recently reopened Lope de Vega Theatre. .

According to the town hall work began last week and have a budget of 137,923 euros, funded through the Plan for the Promotion of Agricultural Employment (PFEA) 2025.

The project will be developed on a municipal plot located in the vicinity of the Local Police station, with access planned from Plaza de la Concepción.

The new car park will be located at a strategic point, close to some of the most important facilities in the town centre including the Local Police station and the recently reopened Lope de Vega theatre. The town hall believes that this location will facilitate access for local residents, users of municipal services and those attending cultural activities.

The project includes the enclosure of the site with a gate, the fitting out of the access to the parking area from Plaza de la Concepción and the construction of a concrete ramp.

From a technical point of view, the project includes the enclosure of the site with a gate, the creation of access to the parking area from the Plaza de la Concepción and the construction of a concrete ramp built on site.

Th town hall estimates that around 1,500 parking spaces have been created in the town centre during the current term of office. The lack of parking has been one of the historical demands of neighbours, shopkeepers and users of the old town, especially in the surroundings of public services, commercial areas and cultural spaces.

The town hall estimates that around 1,500 parking spaces have been created in the town centre during the current term of office.

The councillor encouraged residents and entrepreneurs to present initiatives that contribute to revitalising the historic centre. In this regard, he pointed out that the town hall is working "every day" to activate the town centre through activities and projects, giving as an example the recovery of the Lope de Vega Theatre as one of the main aspects of cultural revitalisation of the old town.

For more news on Axarquia click here