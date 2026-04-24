Head to Malaga's Benamargosa for its annual country fair

Jennie Rhodes Friday, 24 April 2026, 11:44 Share

The annual Fiesta del Campo (country fair) is taking place in Benamargosa in the east of Malaga province on Sunday 27 April. The fair, which has been taking place for 21 years, showcases the quality of the village's crops, including subtropical fruits, Muscat raisins, citrus fruits and vegetables. It also recognises the people who work on the land and includes traditional music and dance in the programme.

The councillor for festivals, Isabel Arcas, highlighted that the Fiesta del Campo was recognised as an important provincial tourist attraction in 2012. "It is a festival where we blend gastronomy, tourism, culture, tradition and celebration. All of this to showcase the agricultural wealth of our valley,” she said.

There will be 16 stalls set up in the village, six of which will be offering free tastings of dishes prepared by local residents and associations and others will be selling local produce and products. There will also be two charity stalls.

The Becusabia parents’ association will be making the 'baticate' avocado milkshakes and fritos morunos; La Novena Real Madrid supporters’ club will also be serving fritos morunos and the José Antonio Infante Barcelona supporters’ club will be preparing a traditional meat dish. The Benamar women’s association will be preparing the traditional ‘ensaladilla cateta’, a salad using local produce. los Balas Perdidas association will be serving up guacamole from local company Avomix.

The official poster SUR

Lorena Supermarkets will be offering cured meats to sample and buy; Benatropic will be offering tastings and the opportunity to purchase jam and lemonade; Tatiana’s Kiosk with its artisan breads and sweets and Greogorio and Manuela’s company, Jugreyma, for those interested in buying agricultural machinery, tools or equipment.

Trops, Vino Montes de Comares, Quesos El Porticatero and Pasas Frupasan will also be present, as will the Protectora Acción Defiéndelos charity, which will be selling sweets, homemade tapas and souvenirs, with all proceeds going towards helping abandoned animals.

The fair will begin at 12pm and throughout the day there will be live music from the traditional El Borge Panda de Verdiales. At 1pm the Rompeolas orchestra will be performing at the Miguel Martín hall on Avenida de Andalucía. An official ceremony will take place at 2.30pm which will be followed by free paella.

At 4.30 pm, there will be a copla performance by Maika Romero; at 6pm a dance performance by Amigos por Baile and Bachateros y Salseros and the Rompeolas Orchestra will return after that. At 9pm La Cebolla and Negro Jari will perform with Óscar Muñoz bringing the event to a close.