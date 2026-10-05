Financial planning for expats on the agenda at Rincón meeting

SUR in English 05/10/2026 Actualizado a las 12:51h.

Property owners in Spain found out more about financial planning for expatriates at an event in Rincón de la Victoria last week.

Speakers Matthew Begley (Blevins Franks), Pedro Ángel García Vergara (Auder Consulting) and Lucy Stewart (Lumon) offered practical advice on moving to and living in Spain.

A reduced group of resident and non-resident Spanish-property owners enjoyed the informative meeting, in English, on financial planning, complying with Spanish tax regulations and currency exchange. The event took place at BluCee Real Estate in Rincón de la Victoria.

Lucy Stewart of Lumon. (D. A.)

Following the talk, guests were able to chat to the experts about their own personal situation over coffee and refreshments.